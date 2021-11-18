CAMM emerges as favourite for Narew programme

Elbit Systems gains multi-million dollar SPH contract from Asia-Pacific customer
The company will supply the SIGMA system probably to the Singapore Armed Forces
The Polish MoD Armament Inspectorate has recommended the procurement of the MBDA Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) under the Narew short-range air defence (SHORAD) programme.
The announcement was made by the Polish MND on Twitter on 18 November.
CAMM is a short-range, anti-aircraft and anti-missile surface-to-air missile and developed to be launched from maritime platforms, land-based platforms and aircraft.
It provides 360-degree air defence out to ranges greater than 25km, does not require a dedicated tracker/illuminator radar, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
CAMM won favour ahead of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace and Raytheon Missiles & Defense with the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems offering its SPYDER-SR system with I-Derby and Skyceptor missiles.
In April 2021, the MND appointed the State-owned defence group PGZ as the lead contractor for the Narew programme.
Four months later, the Armament Inspectorate signed a framework agreement with the PGZ-NAREW consortium to establish the various conditions for contracts in Narew.
Each deal will include the development and delivery of 23 SHORAD system sets.
