More Patriot air and missile defence systems bound for Europe

Raytheon will supply additional Patriot air and missile defence systems to Germany under a US$1.2 billion, the second order by the country this year.

The systems will augment Germany's existing air defence infrastructure with additional Patriot major end items with the order including the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares and support.

In March it was announced that Germany would receive additional Patriot air and missile defence systems under a $1.2 billion contract and it was announced at the same time that the company had just demonstrated the fourth intercept of a target using Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) integrated with a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile.

The German contract again included the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares and support. Germany has been operating 11 of the systems which have been in service with 19 countries including the US and Ukraine.

There has been substantial demand for Patriot missiles and systems in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In January 2024, it was announced that up to 1,000 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missiles (GEM-T) surface-to-air missiles would be provided to NATO nations under a deal signed between NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and COMLOG, a joint venture between Raytheon and MBDA.

In November 2023, it was announced that a formal agreement had been signed between US and Swiss officials for Switzerland to purchase PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and support equipment, making the European country the programme’s 15th partner nation.

