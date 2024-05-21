To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PAC-3E uses Aegis to intercept live target

21st May 2024 - 10:51 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The missile was fired from an MK-70 containerised launch platform. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The MIM-104F Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target (Patriot) Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.

Lockheed Martin has successfully fired a PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor using the Aegis system and intercepted a cruise missile target in flight for the first time.

The test was conducted in partnership with multiple Department of Defense services and components and took place from White Sands Missile Range. The interceptor was fired from an MK-70 containerized launch platform and utilised the Virtualized Aegis Weapon System to intercept the live target.

The system was designed to deliver an Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability with growing capacity to defend against advanced, manoeuvrable threats.

PAC-3 missiles have been designed to defend against advanced threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles and aircraft.

PAC-3 MSE has been in service with 13 countries, with large orders coming from the UAE and Germany in 2019. The UAE ordered 452 units for for an estimated cost of US$2.7 billion and Germany ordered 50 PAC-3 MSE with support for an estimated cost of $401 million.

Some German Patriot system have been pushed into service with Ukraine as it tries to push back Russian forces. In March 2024, it was announced that Germany would receive additional Patriot air and missile defence systems under a $1.2 billion contract awarded to Raytheon.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

