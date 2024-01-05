NATO signs contract for 1,000 Patriot missiles
Up to 1,000 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missiles (GEM-T) surface-to-air missiles will be provided to NATO nations under a deal signed between NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and COMLOG, a joint venture between Raytheon and MBDA.
While initially for a coalition of nations including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, other nations will be expected to become involved and support production and delivery of the missiles. COMLOG will also expand the production capacity of GEM-T missiles in Europe.
Along with the missiles, the contract has included qualification of updated components, addition of new suppliers, test equipment and spares to support future sustainment.
NSPA said: ‘Patriot user nations [will] take advantage of significant benefits [and] the consolidated multinational procurement, in the spirit of the European Sky Shield Initiative, offers economies of scale and supports the expansion of production capacity for new GEM-T missiles to meet demand.
‘The new production capacity for GEM-T missiles in Europe enhances security of supply and will contribute to the replenishment of Patriot missile stockpile inventories.’
Thomas Gottschild, managing director MBDA Germany, said: ‘The order volume will enable MBDA to set up a production facility for Patriot missiles in Germany, as well as major subcomponent production. The COMLOG facility is currently the only one of its kind for the Patriot missile outside the US.’
In recent months, NSPA has ordered RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles from Saab under a contract worth SEK350 million (US$35 million) and Kongsberg will deliver Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to the Spanish Navy under a EUR305 million (US$333 million) deal contracted through NSPA.
In November, Norway, Finland and Sweden ordered 80,000 Batlskin Caiman helmet systems and accessories, the first contracts to be placed under a framework agreement signed by NSPA 12 months earlier.
More from Land Warfare
-
Japan deliberates transfer of 155mm ammunition to UK
The Japanese government revealed it has been considering plans to supply the UK with 155mm ammunition for towed and self-propelled artillery.
-
Finland picks up Patria 6x6 options
Finland acquired three pre-series vehicles in 2022 which were used for trials ahead of the June 2023 order. During the test phase, the Finnish Army familiarised itself with the features and operational use of the Patria 6x6, as well as defining the final requirements for the serial order.
-
BAE Systems receives $50 million to restart M777 production
The M777 155mm lightweight howitzer has seen service across five continents and has been heavily used in Ukraine where weapons were donated by Australia, Canada and the US.
-
Pakistan conducts test launch of Fatah-ll guided rocket system
Pakistan’s indigenous Guided Multi-barrel Launched Rocket System Fatah-II could provide the country with a significant leap in its missile capabilities, enabling precision strikes at distances ranging from 250km to 400km.
-
BAE Systems wins $78 million deal to upgrade more US Army Bradley IFVs
BAE Systems has been contracted to install modifications on older versions of the M2 Bradley IFV creating the M2A4 and these upgrades will ensure that the platform can remain viable up to 2050.