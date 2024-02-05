World Defense Show 2024: MARSS reacts to current events in Middle East and books RADiRguard sale

CUAS and technology company MARSS has been looking to current events in the Middle East for growth in its protection systems and announced a new contract to integrate its RADiRguard surveillance systems onto a critical infrastructure site in the region.

The contract announcement was made at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 5 February and will see the company deliver and commission up to 40 of its RADiRguard high-security surveillance units as part of a significant contract valued at US$5.5 million.

The order will build on previous work at the site, which occurred following a multi-year programme that began in 2018, and will see new units integrated into the existing system. The new work will be expected to commence this year following a year of designing and refining the project to meet the latest set of requirements.

Separate to the new contract, MARSS’ new chair of the board and group managing director Nabil Alnoor Borhanu told Shephard that the Middle East was the company’s second largest market.

“We note the current need to protect assets in region from UAS and other threats, the ongoing crisis with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea is an example of this, and MARSS has experience protecting ships at sea from such attacks,” he said.

“MARSS is playing a larger role protecting assets and we are looking at opportunities as it relates to the geopolitical situation.”

In November 2022, MARSS launched NiDAR CUAS Compact, a turnkey ship-based air surveillance system for threat detection, classification and protection against UAS.

The company stated at the time that it was designed for use on mobile platforms including ocean-going vessels. The system has already gained “positive interest” from the maritime sector and was being delivered.

In September 2023, MARSS has completed the rapid installation of its NiDAR C2 CUAS system on board the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment and supply ship MV Asterix.

Shephard's World Defense Show 2024 coverage is sponsored by: