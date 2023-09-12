DSEI 2023: MARSS completes anti-drone installation on Canadian ship

The replenishment and supply ship Asterix is the largest vessel in the RCN at 183m and 26,000t and entered service in 2018. It went into dry dock in for three weeks in July and the installation of the C-UAS system took place over the space of ten days leading to site acceptance in early August.

CEO and founder of MARSS, Johannes Pinl, said that although NiDAR was on 30 ships this was the first time it had been installed on a NATO vessel.

NiDAR relies heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to escalate action against perceived threats ranging from softkill defence, such as acoustic effects and jamming, to hardkill weapons, such as missiles and airburst; the system on the unarmed Asterix is softkill but can be integrated with other ships’ weapons when at sea.

Related Articles

RMN patrol vessel receives MARSS NiDAR system

MARSS confronts maritime drone threat with new tracking system

MARSS launches containerised C2 centre for counter-UAS

‘The ship has no war room, so it is a fixed installed system integrated into the bridge. The crew were ready to run cables then we came in and welded on the brackets, installed radars and integrated sensors,’ Pinl said.

‘The system uses AI [for detection] because with Shahed 136 [UAS] and USVs and others, they can traditionally be hard to distinguish from other objects. Unmanned systems look like other noise, smaller Category Two UAS have a similar cross-section to a pelican bird and traditional systems can be flooded. So we had to train AI to really filter it out, is this really a drone or a bird, and don’t worry about it.’

The company started by using NiDAR in the Middle East meaning it has a substantial database on the Iranian Shahed 136 after more than seven years’ experience acting against the platform.

MARSS has developed the Interceptor CUAS UAV. (Image: MARSS)

Recently MARSS worked with a NATO force and used standard equipment currently employed in Ukraine to demonstrate how an upgrade could substantially improve capability.

‘We integrated our software and AI with this hardware to show how quickly one can identify, classify and engage a target,’ Pinl said.

‘NATO standard equipment needs minutes to engage whereas with AI, what we are doing, we are engaging in under 10 seconds with the same hardware.

‘AT DSEi we have live X-JOC C2 which is hooked up to a demonstration site in France with live sensors running there from radars to air defence to surface to underwater and this will simulate different attack patterns.’

The challenge of using NiDAR to defend public buildings or sites, particularly airports, has resulted in the company developing two UAVs, Interceptor MR and smaller Interceptor SR, which are designed to be containerised on standby and deployed to physically intercept a UAV by colliding with it. The Interceptor SR is also designed to be used from military vehicles.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: