MARSS confronts maritime drone threat with new tracking system

Last week, MARSS launched NiDAR CUAS Compact, a turnkey ship-based air surveillance system for threat detection, classification and protection against UAS.

Designed for use on mobile platforms including ocean-going vessels the system has already gained 'positive interest' from the maritime sector, and is being delivered on a 120m+ project, according to a company release

The small-form-factor system is also suitable for static and mobile applications on land.

NiDAR CUAS Compact uses data captured from radar, IR cameras and radio frequency monitoring, and the company's NiDAR Core Hybrid Intelligence system to classify and determine what objects are threats and how best to respond. It can also track a threat back to its control source, company literature states.

The system's radars offer 360° surveillance up to a radius of 2km and a pan-tilt-zoom camera feeds visual data for threat classification and alerts. The system does not possess any drone neutralisation capabilities.