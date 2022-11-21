MARSS confronts maritime drone threat with new tracking system
Last week, MARSS launched NiDAR CUAS Compact, a turnkey ship-based air surveillance system for threat detection, classification and protection against UAS.
Designed for use on mobile platforms including ocean-going vessels the system has already gained 'positive interest' from the maritime sector, and is being delivered on a 120m+ project, according to a company release
The small-form-factor system is also suitable for static and mobile applications on land.
NiDAR CUAS Compact uses data captured from radar, IR cameras and radio frequency monitoring, and the company's NiDAR Core Hybrid Intelligence system to classify and determine what objects are threats and how best to respond. It can also track a threat back to its control source, company literature states.
The system's radars offer 360° surveillance up to a radius of 2km and a pan-tilt-zoom camera feeds visual data for threat classification and alerts. The system does not possess any drone neutralisation capabilities.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
MQ-9As to continue AFRICOM support under new task order
A new task order running until 2029 will see the General Atomics MQ-9A uncrewed aerial system (UAS) continue to fly intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions for US Africa Command (AFRICOM).
-
Meshing UAS gives smaller systems strategic capabilities, Textron says
This year marks Textron's second year at the US Army's Project Convergence, bringing two uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and three uncrewed ground vehicles to demonstrate collaborative teaming.
-
Rheinmetall demonstrates art of the possible for autonomous trucks
Rheinmetall has successfully carried a two-week demonstration using a joint US-German convoy of autonomous trucks as part of the InterRoc programme.
-
HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle
Modularity and future-proofing are key design aspects of HII’s new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV).
-
DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
-
UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.