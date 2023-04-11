Lack of African sales fuels Arquus's struggle over armoured vehicle exports
2022 represented a 'disappointing' year for French defence firm Arquus in terms of international exports, particularly into the African market, the company's CEO said at a media briefing last week.
On 6 April, president and CEO of Arquus, Emmanuel Levacher, reviewed Arquus’s annual performance, alluding to several triumphs but also diving deeper into the different challenges faced at home and abroad.
In 2022, the company posted a €550 million turnover, of which 40% (approximately €200 million) came from maintenance services, principally in France.
Arquus also produces the Caesar MK1 self-propelled howitzer's base chassis, of which 36 are being produced on behalf of Nexter,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Brazilian Army concludes trials with domestically developed optronics
Developed under a partnership between the Army Technological Centre and Brazilian supplier OPTO Space & Defense, the Olhar thermal imaging solution has now completed initial trials.
-
Brazilian Army moves to secure border regions with SISFRON surveillance network
The service has received various items of equipment in 2022 including ground vehicles, ships, optronics and communication systems.
-
David's Sling to guard Finnish skies
Finland's Ministry of Defence has authorised the procurement of David's Sling, a long-range air defence system from Israel's Rafael, worth around €316 million.
-
Igla-S MANPADS enters Thai naval service
The Royal Thai Navy has enhanced air defence coverage with mobile Igla-S MANPADS purchased from Russia.