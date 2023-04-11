To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lack of African sales fuels Arquus's struggle over armoured vehicle exports

Lack of African sales fuels Arquus's struggle over armoured vehicle exports

11th April 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Paris

RSS

Arquus's earlier VBL models are widely used by African armies but the recently unveiled Mk 3 has yet to secure an export customer. (Photo: Arquus)

Armoured vehicle manufacturer Arquus has cited France's changing geopolitical relationship with nations in Africa as a major factor contributing to a decline in its export sales.

2022 represented a 'disappointing' year for French defence firm Arquus in terms of international exports, particularly into the African market, the company's CEO said at a media briefing last week.

On 6 April, president and CEO of Arquus, Emmanuel Levacher, reviewed Arquus’s annual performance, alluding to several triumphs but also diving deeper into the different challenges faced at home and abroad.

In 2022, the company posted a €550 million turnover, of which 40% (approximately €200 million) came from maintenance services, principally in France. 

Arquus also produces the Caesar MK1 self-propelled howitzer's base chassis, of which 36 are being produced on behalf of Nexter,

