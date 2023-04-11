Lack of African sales fuels Arquus's struggle over armoured vehicle exports

2022 represented a 'disappointing' year for French defence firm Arquus in terms of international exports, particularly into the African market, the company's CEO said at a media briefing last week.

On 6 April, president and CEO of Arquus, Emmanuel Levacher, reviewed Arquus’s annual performance, alluding to several triumphs but also diving deeper into the different challenges faced at home and abroad.

In 2022, the company posted a €550 million turnover, of which 40% (approximately €200 million) came from maintenance services, principally in France.

Arquus also produces the Caesar MK1 self-propelled howitzer's base chassis, of which 36 are being produced on behalf of Nexter,