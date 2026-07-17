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Baltic naval priorities shift towards mine warfare and versatile platforms

17th July 2026 - 15:57 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Vessels join forces during a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea. (Photo: US Navy)

Baltic states are investing in mine warfare, uncrewed systems and multirole platforms as major warship purchases remain scarce, industry sources indicate.

Baltic naval procurement remains a niche market rather than an emerging spending hotspot, with only two naval programmes currently forecast across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to Shephard Defence Insight: a potential replacement of Latvia’s Tripartite-class minehunter vessels and a joint procurement of multipurpose corvettes between the three countries as part of the Naval Vision 2030+ plan.

The picture, though modest in scale, is nonetheless shifting. 

Baltic navies are moving away from single-mission vessels toward multirole platforms, refreshing ageing mine countermeasures (MCM) fleets and treating uncrewed systems as a core rather than experimental capability.

MCM fleets set for renewal

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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