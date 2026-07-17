Baltic naval priorities shift towards mine warfare and versatile platforms

Baltic naval procurement remains a niche market rather than an emerging spending hotspot, with only two naval programmes currently forecast across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to Shephard Defence Insight: a potential replacement of Latvia’s Tripartite-class minehunter vessels and a joint procurement of multipurpose corvettes between the three countries as part of the Naval Vision 2030+ plan.

The picture, though modest in scale, is nonetheless shifting.

Baltic navies are moving away from single-mission vessels toward multirole platforms, refreshing ageing mine countermeasures (MCM) fleets and treating uncrewed systems as a core rather than experimental capability.

MCM fleets set for renewal