Baltic naval priorities shift towards mine warfare and versatile platforms
Baltic naval procurement remains a niche market rather than an emerging spending hotspot, with only two naval programmes currently forecast across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to Shephard Defence Insight: a potential replacement of Latvia’s Tripartite-class minehunter vessels and a joint procurement of multipurpose corvettes between the three countries as part of the Naval Vision 2030+ plan.
The picture, though modest in scale, is nonetheless shifting.
Baltic navies are moving away from single-mission vessels toward multirole platforms, refreshing ageing mine countermeasures (MCM) fleets and treating uncrewed systems as a core rather than experimental capability.
MCM fleets set for renewal
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