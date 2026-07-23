FIA 2026: KAI showcases vision for crewed and uncrewed hybrid fighter formation
At the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) showcased its future fighter formation. The formation will consist of one crewed KF-21 Boramae fighter, four collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) and eight smaller air-launched drones in a two-tiered crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) squadron, as confirmed to Defence Insight at the show by Jung In Lee, assistant manager in business development for the Middle East and Africa at KAI.
KAI’s offering directly meets the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) requirements for a two-tiered CUC-T squadron, which would, in theory, be an economical and effective way to vastly increase the force projection of a single crewed aircraft.
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