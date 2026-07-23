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FIA 2026: KAI showcases vision for crewed and uncrewed hybrid fighter formation

23rd July 2026 - 08:22 GMT | by Matty Todhunter, Isolde Hatgis-Kessell in Farnborough, UK

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The KAI Medium Uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft, flanked by three Adaptable Aerial Platforms. (Photo: author)

As Korea Aerospace Industries sets out its two-tiered, crewed-and-uncrewed hybrid future air formation, Defence Insight analyses how much it could cost to fulfil the ambition.

At the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) showcased its future fighter formation. The formation will consist of one crewed KF-21 Boramae fighter, four collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) and eight smaller air-launched drones in a two-tiered crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) squadron, as confirmed to Defence Insight at the show by Jung In Lee, assistant manager in business development for the Middle East and Africa at KAI.

KAI’s offering directly meets the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) requirements for a two-tiered CUC-T squadron, which would, in theory, be an economical and effective way to vastly increase the force projection of a single crewed aircraft.

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Author

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell is the Air Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Isolde holds a bachelor's …

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