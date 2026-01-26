Canada looking to expedite purchase of armoured fighting vehicle and a new tank

Canada is looking to buy more than 250 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) which could be fielded as early as before the end of the decade, according to sources at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference this month.

The original objective had been to field the vehicles in 2035 but, under details revealed at the conference, Canada is aiming to expedite the process to have the vehicles in the hands of soldiers by 2029-31.

The AFVs are for the Canadian Army’s armoured cavalry forces with a focus on STANAG Level 6 blast protection and high tactical mobility.

It is believed the