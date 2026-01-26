Canada looking to expedite purchase of armoured fighting vehicle and a new tank
Canada is looking to buy more than 250 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) which could be fielded as early as before the end of the decade, according to sources at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference this month.
The original objective had been to field the vehicles in 2035 but, under details revealed at the conference, Canada is aiming to expedite the process to have the vehicles in the hands of soldiers by 2029-31.
The AFVs are for the Canadian Army’s armoured cavalry forces with a focus on STANAG Level 6 blast protection and high tactical mobility.
It is believed the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Layered protection: How air defence is adapting to rising drone and missile threats (podcast)
A surge in aerial threats – from advanced missiles to low-cost drones – is reshaping the way militaries approach air defence, driving demand for flexible, multi-layered solutions.
-
Portugal set to join Boxer team as it progresses its army transformation
The Portuguese Army is undergoing an overhaul of its platforms with the latest move towards Boxer 8x8 vehicles marking a major step in reforming and modernising its brigades.
-
Oshkosh reboots British Army vehicle bid and displays JLTV with new weapons
The British Army’s light protected mobility (LPM) requirement, part of the Land Mobility Programme, has taken on a new focus with the medium requirement bumped off to be replaced by heavy. The LPM may now need to fill some of the gap between light and heavy.