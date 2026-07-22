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FIA 2026: Post-Gripen strategy takes shape as Sweden accelerates current fleet

22nd July 2026 - 09:55 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The Gripen E forms a key part of Sweden’s evolving combat air strategy. (Photo: Saab)

Major General Jonas Wikman said Sweden had accelerated procurement of Taurus missiles and Gripen E capability as its air force adjusts to NATO membership and rethinks its future combat air strategy.

Sweden has brought forward the introduction of several capabilities as it reworks its air power concept around NATO membership, the Commander of the Swedish Air Force, Maj Gen Jonas Wikman, said at a Swedish Air Force Fan Club (SAFF) reception at the Corinthia Hotel in London on 19 July 2026.

The event, held in the Swedish Air Force’s centenary year and SAFF’s 60th anniversary, took place 24 hours ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow. Wikman used the gathering to set out how Sweden’s two years of NATO membership had reshaped its procurement priorities, moving the country from a doctrine built

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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