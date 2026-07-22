FIA 2026: Post-Gripen strategy takes shape as Sweden accelerates current fleet
Sweden has brought forward the introduction of several capabilities as it reworks its air power concept around NATO membership, the Commander of the Swedish Air Force, Maj Gen Jonas Wikman, said at a Swedish Air Force Fan Club (SAFF) reception at the Corinthia Hotel in London on 19 July 2026.
The event, held in the Swedish Air Force’s centenary year and SAFF’s 60th anniversary, took place 24 hours ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow. Wikman used the gathering to set out how Sweden’s two years of NATO membership had reshaped its procurement priorities, moving the country from a doctrine built
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