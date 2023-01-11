To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army issues a spree of tenders for vehicles and equipment

11th January 2023 - 02:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The ATAGS is a 155mm L/52 towed gun developed and manufactured in India, making it a prime contender for the army’s recent RfI. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

A bevy of new vehicles and equipment is on the way for the Indian Army, according to a flurry of fast-track RfPs recently issued.

The Indian Army was busy over the New Year period as it issued a slew of RfIs and RfPs for various types of equipment, including 155mm towed artillery, reconnaissance vehicles, artillery tractors, various cargo-carrying vehicles and radios.

Issued on 20 December, 2022 was an RfI for 155mm 52-calibre towed artillery pieces able to deploy in all terrain, including mountains up to 5,000m high.

The solution from an Indian vendor is to weigh less than 15t, so as to permit mobility in high-altitude areas. No other specifications were listed in the RfI, but the most obvious home-grown solution is the 155mm

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us