Indian Army issues a spree of tenders for vehicles and equipment

The Indian Army was busy over the New Year period as it issued a slew of RfIs and RfPs for various types of equipment, including 155mm towed artillery, reconnaissance vehicles, artillery tractors, various cargo-carrying vehicles and radios.

Issued on 20 December, 2022 was an RfI for 155mm 52-calibre towed artillery pieces able to deploy in all terrain, including mountains up to 5,000m high.

The solution from an Indian vendor is to weigh less than 15t, so as to permit mobility in high-altitude areas. No other specifications were listed in the RfI, but the most obvious home-grown solution is the 155mm