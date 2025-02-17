IDEX 2025: NGTS ALAKRAN passes 300 sales with major Saudi Arabian order
Spanish company Milanion Group New Technologies Global Systems (NGTS) has confirmed to Shephard that it has produced more than 300 ALAKRAN Light Mortar Carrier (LMC) systems, with the largest order coming from Saudi Arabia.
At IDEX 2025, the ALAKRAN is being showcased on a Toyota Land Cruiser (4×4) platform, but it can be integrated onto a variety of other vehicles.
Ukraine was an early customer, fitting the 120mm variant into the rear of a Bars-8 (4×4) armoured personnel carrier (APC). The mortar barrel is domestically manufactured in Ukraine and features a device to prevent double loading.
India has also integrated the system onto a domestic chassis, using an indigenous 81mm mortar and ammunition suite.
The ALAKRAN has also been displayed on the rear of a Polaris MRZR-D (4×4) all-terrain vehicle, while the UAE has fitted it to a NIMR Ajban 420 (4×4) platform.
The UK has a requirement for a ‘hinge mortar’, and according to Shephard sources, the Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation is expected to issue a request for information (RfI) in Q2 of 2025, possibly April. A competitive trial is likely to follow, leading to a down-select and production contract.
Davinder Dogra, CEO of Milanion Group, stated: “We have already established facilities in the UK and offer not only the mortar but also the 120mm ammunition.”
Currently, the British Army operates only the 81mm mortar, with ammunition manufactured by BAE Systems at its Glascoed facility in Wales. The UK will probably have a separate competition for the 120mm mortar ammunition but BAE Systems would manufacture this domestically.
The UK also has a requirement for a turret-mounted 120mm mortar system on the Boxer (8×8) multi-role armoured vehicle (MRAV), with the Patria NEMO reportedly the leading contender.
A key feature of the ALAKRAN is its interchangeable mortar barrel. The 120mm barrel is intended for wartime use, but it can be swapped for an 81mm barrel for training purposes, as the smaller calibre offers a shorter range and lower-cost ammunition.
In addition to the standard 120mm high-explosive (HE) mortar bomb, NGTS has recently developed and qualified the NT 120 HE pre-fragmented mortar bomb, which trials have shown to have an increased effective radius.
Shephard's IDEX 2025 coverage is sponsored by Shephard News Subscriptions:
More from IDEX 2025 | View all news
-
IDEX 2025: Teal Drones set to sign for US Army production
Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones was awarded US Army contract for the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRRT2) programme last year but final negotiations towards a production contract signature continue.
-
IDEX 2025: L3Harris Viper Shield “on timeline” as first upgrade customer launch targeted for mid-2025
L3Harris’ Viper Shield, an all-digital, fully integrated electronic warfare system for the F-16, is aiming for deliveries by late-2025, as the company explores a variety of upgrade options to further futureproof the system.
-
IDEX 2025: IAI pushes ahead with new systems as international interest is roused in Iron Dome
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Boaz Levy spoke to Shephard about the company’s decades-long development of it missile portfolio, at a time when countries around the world have been demonstrating a growing appetite in procuring national missile defence systems.
-
IDEX 2025: DroneShield heralds “incredibly strong” start to 2025, as it works to overcome capacity challenges
The Australian counter-UAS software and hardware provider is looking to significantly increase revenue and scale to match its growing sales footprint with customers across the globe.