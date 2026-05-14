UK finally signs $1.35 billion British Army howitzer deal but with scaled-back numbers

The UK government has finally signed for 72 155mm Remote Controlled Howitzer (RCH 155) self-propelled guns (SPGs) under a £1 billion (US$1.35 billion) deal announced on 14 May.

The procurement will provide a major boost for the force which currently only has 14 Archer SPGs, although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) had stated in August 2024 that it expected 116 RCH 155s to be delivered by 2030.

The deal is part of the UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement, with Germany also buying the platform. The contract has been awarded by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) on behalf of the