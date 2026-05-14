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UK finally signs $1.35 billion British Army howitzer deal but with scaled-back numbers

14th May 2026 - 16:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Dr Peter Magill in London, UK

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The RCH 155s will replace the Archers which were an interim replacement for AS9s. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The deal will provide the British Army with five times the number of guns it currently operates as an interim measure, but it still leaves the force with comparatively fewer weapons than partner forces.

The UK government has finally signed for 72 155mm Remote Controlled Howitzer (RCH 155) self-propelled guns (SPGs) under a £1 billion (US$1.35 billion) deal announced on 14 May.

The procurement will provide a major boost for the force which currently only has 14 Archer SPGs, although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) had stated in August 2024 that it expected 116 RCH 155s to be delivered by 2030.

The deal is part of the UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement, with Germany also buying the platform. The contract has been awarded by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) on behalf of the

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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