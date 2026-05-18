Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • GDLS is “on track and on schedule” to deliver the first XM30 prototypes in July

GDLS is “on track and on schedule” to deliver the first XM30 prototypes in July

18th May 2026 - 08:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Rendering of the XM30. (Image: US Army)

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, General Dynamics Land Systems’ director of US strategy and growth disclosed details of the company’s XM30 Wolf design.

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is approaching the completion of the assembly and integration processes for the initial Wolf prototypes it will deliver to the US Army under the XM30 Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) programme (formerly called OMFV).

Speaking to Shephard, Brig Gen (Ret) Geoffrey A Norman, GDLS director of US strategy and growth, disclosed details of the platform’s design and confirmed that the company “is on track and on schedule” to hand over the first two systems on 26 July. The remaining six vehicles will be sent over the coming months by October.

Compared to the initial proposal

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us