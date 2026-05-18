GDLS is “on track and on schedule” to deliver the first XM30 prototypes in July
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is approaching the completion of the assembly and integration processes for the initial Wolf prototypes it will deliver to the US Army under the XM30 Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) programme (formerly called OMFV).
Speaking to Shephard, Brig Gen (Ret) Geoffrey A Norman, GDLS director of US strategy and growth, disclosed details of the platform’s design and confirmed that the company “is on track and on schedule” to hand over the first two systems on 26 July. The remaining six vehicles will be sent over the coming months by October.
Compared to the initial proposal
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