IDEX 2025: Edge Group expands aerospace portfolio with six new UAVs and collaboration agreements

Edge Group expanded its collaboration in aerospace and added to its uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) portfolio at IDEX in Abu Dhabi last week.

The group displayed six new air vehicles at the show, a mixture of rotary and fixed-wing UAVs, designed for a mixture of mission types from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and (ISR) to light attack roles.

Perhaps the most noteworthy drone displayed by Edge was the SINYAR LAR 3P. Based on the Flaris LAR01, the 2,200kg aircraft features a Williams International FJ5-33A engine, giving it a maximum speed near 0.7 Mach and the ability to climb at 30m/s.