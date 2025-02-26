IDEX 2025: Edge Group expands aerospace portfolio with six new UAVs and collaboration agreements
Edge Group expanded its collaboration in aerospace and added to its uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) portfolio at IDEX in Abu Dhabi last week.
The group displayed six new air vehicles at the show, a mixture of rotary and fixed-wing UAVs, designed for a mixture of mission types from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and (ISR) to light attack roles.
Perhaps the most noteworthy drone displayed by Edge was the SINYAR LAR 3P. Based on the Flaris LAR01, the 2,200kg aircraft features a Williams International FJ5-33A engine, giving it a maximum speed near 0.7 Mach and the ability to climb at 30m/s.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from IDEX 2025 | View all news
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan plans further electro-optic systems’ flight tests for 2025
Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol confirmed that the tests for its TOYGUN and KARAT products would take place on a UAV platform as efforts continue to progress its “challenging” technology roadmap into 2025 and 2026.
-
IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion
Hanwha Aerospace global defense CEO Michael Coulter was appointed to the seat just over two months ago. He sat down with Shephard at last week’s IDEX 2025 to outline his vision for how the company is looking to grow its footprint in the US and Europe.
-
NAVDEX 2025: First of UAE Navy’s four Falaj-3 OPVs commissioned
The vessels were first discussed a full ten years before the commissioning ceremony, and three more are due within the next three years.
-
IDEX 2025: Rafael increases missile and drone defence capability as threats and demands rise
Rafael president and CEO Yoav Tourgeman, speaking to Shephard at IDEX 2025, has outlined how the company is pushing through air defence programmes in the face of attacks on Israel from rockets, missiles and drones on multiple fronts.
-
IDEX 2025: Hyundai Rotem highlights advanced features of K2 MBT
One of the few main battle tanks (MBT) displayed at IDEX 2025 was the latest Hyundai Rotem K2 MBT from South Korea, which has already secured its first export contract with Poland, with initial units delivered.