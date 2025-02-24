IDEX 2025: Aselsan plans further electro-optic systems’ flight tests for 2025

The TOYGUN is one product that will see flight tests occur this year on a UAV platform. (Photo: Aselsan)

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol confirmed that the tests for its TOYGUN and KARAT products would take place on a UAV platform as efforts continue to progress its “challenging” technology roadmap into 2025 and 2026.