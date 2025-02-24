To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2025: Aselsan plans further electro-optic systems’ flight tests for 2025

24th February 2025 - 17:48 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Abu Dhabi

The TOYGUN is one product that will see flight tests occur this year on a UAV platform. (Photo: Aselsan)

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol confirmed that the tests for its TOYGUN and KARAT products would take place on a UAV platform as efforts continue to progress its “challenging” technology roadmap into 2025 and 2026.

Aselsan is making progress with its “challenging” technological roadmap, with several product milestones planned for 2025, CEO and president Ahmet Akyol confirmed to Shephard at IDEX in Abu Dhabi last week.

In 2024, the company saw a huge boost in exports, making US$1 billion in contracts in the international market. Aselsan has continued to make a concerted effort to “increase international collaboration”, and expand its air defence, radar and sensor systems, and electro-optics portfolio to a wider, international market – the three main “pillars” of its technological roadmap as it goes into 2025 and 2026, its CEO and president told

