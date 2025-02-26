To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2025: UAE’s Edge Group notches up $2.9 billion and two dozen agreements

26th February 2025 - 08:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Abu Dhabi

A mock-up of Edge’s HT-750 UAV was displayed at the show. (Photo: author)

The company cashed on its home ground advantage in Abu Dhabi last week with the launch of 46 products and solutions, while exhibiting a total of 218 items on its 9,000m2 stand, on which its range of subsidiaries were promoted and 16 contracts were signed.

Edge Group signed 16 contracts at IDEX 2025 last week and inked numerous agreements through subsidiaries such as Milrem Robotics, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Caracal Light Ammunition, Katim, CMN Naval, Nimr and ELT Group.

The largest contract signed was with UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply aerial munitions at a value of US$1.2 billion. Another deal worth €500 million ($524 million) was signed for Maestral, a joint venture between Edge and Fincantieri, to support the UAE’s naval fleet, while a $61.8 million contract from the UAE MoD for GPS Protect anti-jamming systems was also awarded.

An agreement signed between Pearson Engineering

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

