IDEX 2025: UAE’s Edge Group notches up $2.9 billion and two dozen agreements
Edge Group signed 16 contracts at IDEX 2025 last week and inked numerous agreements through subsidiaries such as Milrem Robotics, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Caracal Light Ammunition, Katim, CMN Naval, Nimr and ELT Group.
The largest contract signed was with UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply aerial munitions at a value of US$1.2 billion. Another deal worth €500 million ($524 million) was signed for Maestral, a joint venture between Edge and Fincantieri, to support the UAE’s naval fleet, while a $61.8 million contract from the UAE MoD for GPS Protect anti-jamming systems was also awarded.
An agreement signed between Pearson Engineering
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from IDEX 2025 | View all news
-
IDEX 2025: Edge Group expands aerospace portfolio with six new UAVs and collaboration agreements
Edge Group’s international partnership collaboration included Letters of Intent (LoIs) and agreements with US firm Lockheed Martin and multinational aerospace, defence and security company, Leonardo.
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan plans further electro-optic systems’ flight tests for 2025
Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol confirmed that the tests for its TOYGUN and KARAT products would take place on a UAV platform as efforts continue to progress its “challenging” technology roadmap into 2025 and 2026.
-
IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion
Hanwha Aerospace global defense CEO Michael Coulter was appointed to the seat just over two months ago. He sat down with Shephard at last week’s IDEX 2025 to outline his vision for how the company is looking to grow its footprint in the US and Europe.
-
NAVDEX 2025: First of UAE Navy’s four Falaj-3 OPVs commissioned
The vessels were first discussed a full ten years before the commissioning ceremony, and three more are due within the next three years.
-
IDEX 2025: Rafael increases missile and drone defence capability as threats and demands rise
Rafael president and CEO Yoav Tourgeman, speaking to Shephard at IDEX 2025, has outlined how the company is pushing through air defence programmes in the face of attacks on Israel from rockets, missiles and drones on multiple fronts.
-
IDEX 2025: Hyundai Rotem highlights advanced features of K2 MBT
One of the few main battle tanks (MBT) displayed at IDEX 2025 was the latest Hyundai Rotem K2 MBT from South Korea, which has already secured its first export contract with Poland, with initial units delivered.