IDEX 2025: UAE’s Edge Group notches up $2.9 billion and two dozen agreements

Edge Group signed 16 contracts at IDEX 2025 last week and inked numerous agreements through subsidiaries such as Milrem Robotics, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Caracal Light Ammunition, Katim, CMN Naval, Nimr and ELT Group.

The largest contract signed was with UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply aerial munitions at a value of US$1.2 billion. Another deal worth €500 million ($524 million) was signed for Maestral, a joint venture between Edge and Fincantieri, to support the UAE’s naval fleet, while a $61.8 million contract from the UAE MoD for GPS Protect anti-jamming systems was also awarded.

An agreement signed between Pearson Engineering