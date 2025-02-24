IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion

Hanwha Aerospace has won some substantial contracts in new countries in the past few years, most notably in Australia and Poland, using the strong support of its home country of South Korea.

The K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer (SPH) was a winner in both those countries using a system of tapping into local capability and in the case of Australia the company set up a manufacturing site for AS21 Redback tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

The company’s template, described by Coulter as “multi-domestic”, saw cooperation with local companies where possible and the establishment of new sites, as well as non-organic growth