To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion

IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion

24th February 2025 - 17:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Abu Dhabi

RSS

The Redback IFV being made for the Australian Army could meet other nation’s requirement. “Photo: Hanwha)

Hanwha Aerospace global defense CEO Michael Coulter was appointed to the seat just over two months ago. He sat down with Shephard at last week’s IDEX 2025 to outline his vision for how the company is looking to grow its footprint in the US and Europe.

Hanwha Aerospace has won some substantial contracts in new countries in the past few years, most notably in Australia and Poland, using the strong support of its home country of South Korea.

The K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer (SPH) was a winner in both those countries using a system of tapping into local capability and in the case of Australia the company set up a manufacturing site for AS21 Redback tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

The company’s template, described by Coulter as “multi-domestic”, saw cooperation with local companies where possible and the establishment of new sites, as well as non-organic growth

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX 2025 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us