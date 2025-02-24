IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion
Hanwha Aerospace has won some substantial contracts in new countries in the past few years, most notably in Australia and Poland, using the strong support of its home country of South Korea.
The K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer (SPH) was a winner in both those countries using a system of tapping into local capability and in the case of Australia the company set up a manufacturing site for AS21 Redback tracked infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).
The company’s template, described by Coulter as “multi-domestic”, saw cooperation with local companies where possible and the establishment of new sites, as well as non-organic growth
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from IDEX 2025 | View all news
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan plans further electro-optic systems’ flight tests for 2025
Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol confirmed that the tests for its TOYGUN and KARAT products would take place on a UAV platform as efforts continue to progress its “challenging” technology roadmap into 2025 and 2026.
-
NAVDEX 2025: First of UAE Navy’s four Falaj-3 OPVs commissioned
The vessels were first discussed a full ten years before the commissioning ceremony, and three more are due within the next three years.
-
IDEX 2025: Rafael increases missile and drone defence capability as threats and demands rise
Rafael president and CEO Yoav Tourgeman, speaking to Shephard at IDEX 2025, has outlined how the company is pushing through air defence programmes in the face of attacks on Israel from rockets, missiles and drones on multiple fronts.
-
IDEX 2025: Hyundai Rotem highlights advanced features of K2 MBT
One of the few main battle tanks (MBT) displayed at IDEX 2025 was the latest Hyundai Rotem K2 MBT from South Korea, which has already secured its first export contract with Poland, with initial units delivered.
-
IDEX 2025: Uzbekistan sets out AFV credentials with family of new designs
Uzbekistan's Havztez Defense rolled out a new family of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) at IDEX 2025, offering another national alternative in an already crowded market.
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan introduces new air-burst round with C-UAS mission in mind
Aselsan revealed at IDEX 2025 that it has been developing a 25mm calibre air-bursting munition known as ATOM 25.