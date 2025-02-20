IDEX 2025: New Slovak mortar system already being trialled in undisclosed country

The first example of ZTS's AM-120 SPM is already undergoing trials in an undisclosed country, according to an official of the company.

For a high level of cross-country mobility the system is based on a Tatra T-815-7 chassis which features steering on all three axles plus central tyre inflation. It is powered by a 300kW diesel coupled to an Allison automatic transmission which gives a maximum road speed of up to 90km/h.

The 120mm smoothbore mortar is mounted on a turntable with powered traverse through 360 degrees and elevation from +40 to +80 degrees, firing through a hatch in the roof.

The weapon is fed automatically by a magazine that holds 60 mortar bombs, enabling a rate of fire of up to 20 per minute. While most 120mm mortars are muzzle-loaded this system is breech-loaded.

Range depends on projectile/charge combination but a minimum of 500m is quoted while maximum range is 8,200m. Types of mortar round offered include high explosive, smoke and illuminating.

Accuracy is provided by installation of a Kerametal LANSYS computerised fire control system. The crew of three or four are seated in the fully protected forward-control cab with the armoured mortar module to the immediate rear.

ZTS is one of numerous OEMs to have acknowledged that traditional towed 120mm mortars take time to come into and out of action. Integrating the weapon with an automatic ammunition handing system increases rate of fire, and enables shoot and scoot missions to be carried out, enhancing survivability against counter-battery fire.

This is another entrant among many in this market space competing for orders, and if the trials quoted result in a firm customer this will represent a major step forward for the AM-120 and its developers.

