IDEX 2025: AM General displays new JLTV A2 for first time as production begins

AM General is showing its version of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) for the first time at IDEX in Abu Dhabi, UAE as it announces it has begun to ramp up production.

The company announced prior to IDEX that manufacture of the JLTV A2 is already under way with initial deliveries expected to begin in Q2 2025.

AM General was awarded the contract for the vehicle type in early 2023 after a recompete against Oshkosh Defense which manufactured the original JLTV A1. As part of this effort AM General built a new manufacturing facility.

Under the original US$8.7-billion contract schedule for more than 20,000 vehicles, initial deliveries were scheduled for Q3 2024 but this was pushed back by a number of months.

The JLTV A2 includes more than 250 engineering changes and key among these are the reduction of interior and exterior noise levels, improved corrosion protection, and improved fuel economy.

A major upgrade to the vehicle is the integration of a Hornet Air Guard Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) with counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) concept by Hornet.

The Hornet Air Guard concept offers C-UAS detection and neutralisation capabilities to the Hornet RCWS which provides surveillance, fire and self-protection thanks the use of airburst ammunition and the addition of an independent drone detection ring.

