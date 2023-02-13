US Army to receive first AM General JLTVs in Q3 2024

The US Army awarded AM General an $8.66 billion follow-on contract for production of up to 20,682 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and up to 9,883 trailers. Initial deliveries are scheduled for Q3 2024.

Speaking to Shephard, Michael Sprang, project manager at the Joint Program Office JLTV, which is part of the Program Executive Office Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS), explained that the trials ‘will begin shortly after receipt of the first vehicles’.

Sprang pointed out that, as part of the JLTV recompete RfP, ‘the winning offeror has 18 months to establish its production line and