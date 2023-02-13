To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army to receive first AM General JLTVs in Q3 2024

13th February 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

AM General-built JLTVs will feature improved corrosion protection and better fuel economy, the compant says. (Photo: US Army)

An $8.66 billion follow-on contract has been awarded by the US Army for production of over 20,000 vehicles.

The US Army awarded AM General an $8.66 billion follow-on contract for production of up to 20,682 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and up to 9,883 trailers. Initial deliveries are scheduled for Q3 2024.

Speaking to Shephard, Michael Sprang, project manager at the Joint Program Office JLTV, which is part of the Program Executive Office Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS), explained that the trials ‘will begin shortly after receipt of the first vehicles’.

Sprang pointed out that, as part of the JLTV recompete RfP, ‘the winning offeror has 18 months to establish its production line and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us