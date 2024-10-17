To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
AUSA 2024: New standard JLTVs built as Oshkosh waits by to step up

17th October 2024 - 10:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

AM General is making JLTV A2s. (Image: AM General)

The competition to build the next generation Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2) was hotly contested and ultimately saw manufacture go from Oshkosh Defence to AM General. Now, as the latter has made vehicle, the former stands by for commercial sales or to fill any gaps.

AM General has completed the build of its first three Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) asset vehicles and is currently going through manufacturing readiness assessment by the US government.

As AM General pushes to make up time in its planned delivery schedule, Oshkosh is waiting on the bench to pick up any slack required for Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

Oshkosh’s involvement would mean another bridging contract but with AM General perhaps not ready until 2027 or beyond to fulfil FMS requests, and with Oshkosh still running a hot production line for as much as six months, the possibility is there.

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

