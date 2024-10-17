AUSA 2024: New standard JLTVs built as Oshkosh waits by to step up
AM General has completed the build of its first three Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) asset vehicles and is currently going through manufacturing readiness assessment by the US government.
As AM General pushes to make up time in its planned delivery schedule, Oshkosh is waiting on the bench to pick up any slack required for Foreign Military Sales (FMS).
Oshkosh’s involvement would mean another bridging contract but with AM General perhaps not ready until 2027 or beyond to fulfil FMS requests, and with Oshkosh still running a hot production line for as much as six months, the possibility is there.
