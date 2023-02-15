View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEX 2023: Kuwait seeks new medical capabilities for armed forces

15th February 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The new FMS deal could add a new element to Kuwaiti-US collaboration on military medical services. (Photo: US Army)

A potential Foreign Military Sales transaction could see Kuwait acquire and integrate a $250 medical information systems for its armed forces.

The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait covering planning, integration, implementation and maintenance of a Medical Information System for the Kuwait Military Medical Command (KMMC).

The sale is worth an estimated $250 million and was notified to Congress on 14 February. Principal contractor will be health IT services specialist Oracle Cerner.

The system incorporates hardware and software, IT infrastructure, implementation of life-cycle management practices, training, maintenance, support and warranty services, plus US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency noted the proposed sale will support foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by improving infrastructure of a major non-NATO ally.

The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s capability to provide greater health security for the KMMC infrastructure and strengthen medical services management.

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us