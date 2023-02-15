IDEX 2023: Kuwait seeks new medical capabilities for armed forces
The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait covering planning, integration, implementation and maintenance of a Medical Information System for the Kuwait Military Medical Command (KMMC).
The sale is worth an estimated $250 million and was notified to Congress on 14 February. Principal contractor will be health IT services specialist Oracle Cerner.
The system incorporates hardware and software, IT infrastructure, implementation of life-cycle management practices, training, maintenance, support and warranty services, plus US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency noted the proposed sale will support foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by improving infrastructure of a major non-NATO ally.
The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s capability to provide greater health security for the KMMC infrastructure and strengthen medical services management.
Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news
-
IDEX 2023: US extends M1 Abrams tank support for MENA operators
General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded additional Foreign Military Sales funds to extend technical support work for M1 Abrams tanks operated by Egypt, Morocco, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
-
IDEX 2023: Smartshooter weapon station adds less-lethal option
The Smash Hopper remote weapon station can be mounted on ground vehicles or fixed mounts.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Autonomous minehunter arrives in the Gulf for trials
The trials will test the ability of the system to operate in the high-stress and high-heat environment of the Arabian Gulf.
-
IDEX 2023: Bird Aerosystems lands contract to protect VIP transports
Bird Aerosystems is supplying pod-mounted missile protection and IR countermeasures systems for two types of aircraft for a European customer.
-
IDEX 2023: Emirates Defense and Steadicopter team up on rotary UAS
The duo are partnering to offer rotary-wing UAS into the UAE and other select markets.
-
Turkey develops sanction-busting system to secure naval helicopters
A newly developed system for securing and transferring helicopters on the flight decks of Turkish I-class frigates is being rolled out to replace the Canadian-supplied ASIST equipment.