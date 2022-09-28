General Dynamics lines up for Kuwaiti Abrams ammunition deal

General Dynamics will provide operational and training ammunition for M1A2K MBTs operated by the Kuwait Army, if the US Congress approves an FMS deal worth an estimated $250 million.

Approved by the State Department on 27 September, the proposed FMS package includes KE-W A1 Armor-Piercing, Fin-Stabilized, Discarding Sabot-Tracer (APFSDS-T) and Insensitive Munition High Explosive Tracer (IM-HET) rounds for the 120mm main gun on the M1A2K.

Other elements include M80 Ball cartridge and M62 Tracer 7.62mm machine gun ammunition; MK211 armour-piercing incendiary and M903/M962 Saboted Light Armor Penetrator-Tracer rounds for .50cal machine guns; smoke grenades; and ancillary support and test equipment.

Prime contractor General Dynamics will also provide contractor engineering, technical and logistics support.

‘The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s ability to meet current and future regional threats’, the State Department noted, by enabling continued employment of the Abrams MBT and supporting the modernisation of the Kuwaiti tank fleet.

The Kuwait Army announced in July 2021 that it had received its first M1A2K MBT (an upgraded version of the M1A2 Abrams) almost two years behind the initial schedule.

In July 2020, the State Department approved a $59.6 million FMS deal for BAE Systems to provide training ammunition for the Kuwaiti Abrams fleet.