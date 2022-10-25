Rheinmetall to supply field hospital to Ukraine, practice tank ammunition to Germany
With backing from the German government, Rheinmetall will supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a turnkey field hospital, the company announced on 25 October. Ukraine's MoD placed the €9 million ($8.6 million) order with Rheinmetall subsidiary Zeppelin Mobile Systeme (ZMS) in September. The package includes training, with delivery scheduled for 2023.
The hospital is a tent- and container-based system, with medical equipment built into its shelters. Rheinmetall is also supplying additional infrastructure for independent operation of the facility.
Rheinmetall has also landed an order from the German Armed Forces to supply additional rounds of 120mm practice ammunition for Leopard 2 MBTs.
The contract covers 10,715 DM98 and 10,000 DM88 cartridges. Issued in the second quarter of 2022, the order is worth around €42 million, including tax. Deliveries began in August and were due to complete in October.
The DM98 Target Practice-Tracer round, qualified by Germany in 2015, is highly observable during firing thanks to its continuously visible tracer under all daylight conditions. The DM88 Target Practice Cone Stabilized Discarding Sabot Tracer cartridge has also been used extensively since 2015-16.
