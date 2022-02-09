Jordan eyes more GMLRS rockets

GMLRS in action. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin is in line to provide $70 million worth of GMLRS equipment and services for Jordan.

The US State Department has approved a potential FMS deal to Jordan, worth an estimated $70 million, for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) precision-guided munitions with a unitary high-explosive (HE) warhead and related equipment.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification on 8 February to notify Congress of this possible sale.

Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor if the deal goes through.

Jordan is requesting 114 GMLRS M31 rockets with a unitary HE tri-mode fuze, the same number of reduced-range practice rockets, systems integration support, training services, and other logistics and programme support.

The planned FMS deal would provide Jordan with a ‘long-range precision artillery support capability that will significantly improve US-Jordan interoperability’ and help to defend critical infrastructure and other installations, the State Department noted.

Jordan already has an arsenal of more than 500 GMLRS rockets, according to data from Shephard Defence Insight.

The latest FMS announcement for Jordan followed a few days after the State Department approved a multibillion-dollar F-16V sale to the country.