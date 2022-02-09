Jordan eyes more GMLRS rockets

Slovakia narrows down IFV programme to four proposals
Slovakia has received four government-to-government offers to meet its IFV modernisation requirements — which of them is the front-runner?
The US State Department has approved a potential FMS deal to Jordan, worth an estimated $70 million, for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) precision-guided munitions with a unitary high-explosive (HE) warhead and related equipment.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification on 8 February to notify Congress of this possible sale.
Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor if the deal goes through.
Jordan is requesting 114 GMLRS M31 rockets with a unitary HE tri-mode fuze, the same number of reduced-range practice rockets, systems integration support, training services, and other logistics and programme support.
The planned FMS deal would provide Jordan with a ‘long-range precision artillery support capability that will significantly improve US-Jordan interoperability’ and help to defend critical infrastructure and other installations, the State Department noted.
Jordan already has an arsenal of more than 500 GMLRS rockets, according to data from Shephard Defence Insight.
The latest FMS announcement for Jordan followed a few days after the State Department approved a multibillion-dollar F-16V sale to the country.
Slovakia has received four government-to-government offers to meet its IFV modernisation requirements — which of them is the front-runner?
Estonia and Latvia are investing almost $800 million over a ten-year period in new logistics, cargo and engineering vehicles.
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.
The Indian Army is filling gaps in its antitank missile stocks with the Konkurs-M, while it still awaits the MPATGM and Nag.
Prime contractor RBSL has selected Thales UK to provide advanced sighting systems for the Challenger 3 MBT.
What is the US military seeking from a hybrid-electric JLTV?