Indo-Pacific 2022: Leidos Australia scoops health support contract

12th May 2022 - 10:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

RSS

Leidos Australia will manage a health knowledge management solution for Australia’s military under a new contract. (Photo: ADF)

Leidos Australia will oversee a new system to maintain medical data for ADF personnel.

Leidos Australia announced on 9 May that it has won a contract to provide a health knowledge management solution contract for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

This delivery of support healthcare falls under Phase 4 of Joint Project (JP) 2060, and the contract is worth A$299 million ($206 million).

Work on this system has already begun, and IOC is slated for November 2023, ahead of a final operating capability in 2025.

This modern patient-centric health knowledge management system will replace the ADF’s legacy electronic health record solution.

Leidos explained its purpose as follows: ‘It will record, store, aggregate and analyse

