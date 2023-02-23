View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

IDEX 2023: 'Kamikaze' combat UGV enters production

23rd February 2023 - 05:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Abu Dhabi

A scale model of the GaardTech Jaeger displayed at IDEX 2023. It is fitted with a warhead designed to neutralise even heavy armoured vehicles. (Photo: author)

Gaard Tech's Jaeger UGV is an attritible combat drone with an explosive warhead designed to penetrate AFV armour.

Australian company GaardTech has confirmed to Shephard that its private venture Jaeger combat drone is now in production for undisclosed export customers.

While the traditional role of UGVs is reconnaissance, the role of the Jaeger is different in that it is essentially a 'kamikaze' weapon.

The compact four-wheeled UGV is fitted with an explosively formed penetrator (EFP) warhead which will penetrate the heaviest armoured fighting vehicle, according to the company.

The size and weight of the Jaeger depends on the payload but it can be up to 50kg. It is electrically operated and can be remote-controlled up to a maximum range of 10km. It is claimed that its speed it will allow it to outrun and catch up with potential targets.

The hull of the Jaeger is welded steel which provides protection from small arms fire, and it can be fitted with multiple sensors to detect a target. In addition to being operated independently it could also be operated in swarms of up to 20.

 

