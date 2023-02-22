View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

IDEX 2023: John Cockerill and NIMR to explore potential of interceptor vehicle

22nd February 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The i-X was launched in 2022 and is described as the first-ever ground interceptor vehicle. (Photo: John Cockerill Defense)

Belgium's John Cockerill Defense has signed a teaming agreement with NIMR to develop the potential of the i-X 4x4 interceptor vehicle.

John Cockerill Defense and EDGE Group company NIMR have announced the signing of a teaming agreement to jointly explore opportunities for development and marketing of the Cockerill i-X.

Following its launch in 2022, John Cockerill Defense has completed a series of mobility and live fire trials with the prototype i-X vehicle that is displayed at IDEX 2023. The vehicle is armed with a 25mm cannon.

According to the company, the Cockerill i-X achieved positive results in terms of: speed of movement on off-road surfaces; stability during firing; firing accuracy; and firepower.

The agreement with NIMR will enable the two parties to establish a joint proposal to respond to potential demand for the platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate exclusively on defining a common approach to bring the Cockerill i-X to market.

Thierry Renaudin, CEO of John Cockerill Defense, said: 'Our joint knowledge and experience will enable us to make the Cockerill i-X the weapon system of the future that will best meet the needs of international armed forces.'

Abri du Plessis, CEO of NIMR, added: 'Fostering strategic partnerships is a core priority for EDGE and NIMR, and negotiations will continue to iron out a potential joint venture arrangement in due course.'

 

