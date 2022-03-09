WDS 2022: Nimr and Yahsat team up for vehicle-based SATCOM

Marker UGV receives digital twin
Russia may be seeking ways to accelerate its UGV programmes but the Ukraine conflict could slow them down.
Wheeled armoured vehicles made by Edge subsidiary Nimr will feature pre-qualified communications-on-the-move solutions from Yahsat, the two companies announced during the World Defense Show (WDS) 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.
The agreement builds on an existing partnership between Yahsat and Nimr to provide the UAE government with advanced vehicular SATCOM capabilities.
Yahsat will leverage the relationship between Nimr and the Saudi government to extend its reach and customer base, while Nimr will have the chance to offer connected vehicles to its clients.
At WDS, a Yahsat terminal was displayed on a Nimr Ajban 442A vehicle.
By including pre-qualified equipment, Yahsat stated that it ‘has been able to remove risks and unwanted costs associated with system integration for its customers’.
Thales is expanding its weapons production capacity at Lithgow in Australia.
The Italian subsidiaries of MBDA and Rheinmetall aim to develop new business opportunities in the air defence sector.
The US Army is intensifying its efforts to equip its troops with autonomous systems and enhance the deployment of manned-unmanned teaming, both on the ground and in the air.
New Saudi-made remote weapon stations and other indigenously developed equipment were on display at WDS 2022.
The number of products on display from UAE’s defence technology company Edge Group demonstrates the company’s ambitions for the region.