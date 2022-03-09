WDS 2022: Nimr and Yahsat team up for vehicle-based SATCOM

Wheeled armoured vehicles made by Edge subsidiary Nimr will feature pre-qualified communications-on-the-move solutions from Yahsat, the two companies announced during the World Defense Show (WDS) 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership between Yahsat and Nimr to provide the UAE government with advanced vehicular SATCOM capabilities.

Yahsat will leverage the relationship between Nimr and the Saudi government to extend its reach and customer base, while Nimr will have the chance to offer connected vehicles to its clients.

At WDS, a Yahsat terminal was displayed on a Nimr Ajban 442A vehicle.

By including pre-qualified equipment, Yahsat stated that it ‘has been able to remove risks and unwanted costs associated with system integration for its customers’.