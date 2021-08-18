IDEF 2021: Otokar unveils diesel-powered Akrep II

IDEF 2021: Ulaq evolves and accelerates
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
Turkish manufacturer Otokar displayed a diesel-powered version of its Akrep II 4x4 armoured reconnaissance and patrol vehicle at the IDEF exhibition in Istanbul on 17-20 August.
Development of the Akrep IId was scheduled for completion by April 2020, reportedly at the request of an unnamed export customer.
In either configuration, Akrep II is optimised for performing armed reconnaissance. As a result, it has a low silhouette, small size and a high degree of off-road mobility. It consists of a low-slung armoured body with space for three crew members, upon which can be mounted a turret or other form of armament up to 90mm in calibre.
Otokar unveiled an all-electric variant of Akrep II at IDEF 2019. Shephard Defence Insight notes that this vehicle will function as a testbed for future electric and hybrid drivetrains by allowing Otokar to trial energy-efficient electronics and kinetic energy storage systems, among other types of technology.
FNSS displays production version of Kaplan Medium Tank for Indonesia, where it is known as Harimau.
Turkish UAV is the first in its class to be fully controllable via satellite, manufacturer UAVERA claims.
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
Following the use of Havelsan's Sniper Simulator by Turkish SOF, the company is now showing the latest iteration at IDEF.
Quantum3D is now making available simulator flight training on a number of fixed- and rotary-wing simulators through its parent company, Havelsan.