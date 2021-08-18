IDEF 2021: Otokar unveils diesel-powered Akrep II

Akrep IId diesel-powered reconnaissance and patrol vehicle. (Photo: Otokar)

Diesel version of Akrep II reportedly developed for export customer.

Turkish manufacturer Otokar displayed a diesel-powered version of its Akrep II 4x4 armoured reconnaissance and patrol vehicle at the IDEF exhibition in Istanbul on 17-20 August.

Development of the Akrep IId was scheduled for completion by April 2020, reportedly at the request of an unnamed export customer.

In either configuration, Akrep II is optimised for performing armed reconnaissance. As a result, it has a low silhouette, small size and a high degree of off-road mobility. It consists of a low-slung armoured body with space for three crew members, upon which can be mounted a turret or other form of armament up to 90mm in calibre.

Otokar unveiled an all-electric variant of Akrep II at IDEF 2019. Shephard Defence Insight notes that this vehicle will function as a testbed for future electric and hybrid drivetrains by allowing Otokar to trial energy-efficient electronics and kinetic energy storage systems, among other types of technology.