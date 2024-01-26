Hungary builds up armoured vehicle capability
The Hungarian Army will continue building up its stock of armoured fighting vehicles following the first Rheinmetall Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) rolling off the production line in the country late last year.
Speaking at the Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week, General Gabor Borondi, chief of the defence staff of Hungary, outlined key aspects of the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV model for Hungary and noted that the country would with continue to receive delivery of other armoured vehicles throughout 2024.
Borondi revealed that the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV had been fitted with the Rheinmetall Lance 2.00 two-person
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Germany commits €1.2 billion to close air defence system
German consortium ARGE NNbS will meet German military requirements for short-range and very short-range air defence under a system which will integrate new and existing air defence assets.
-
Teledyne FLIR introduces next-gen thermal weapon sight
ThermoSight HISS-HD was engineered to enable snipers and machine gun crews to detect, identify and engage targets more than 2,200 meters away with accuracy.
-
UK fleshes out Boxer programme
ARTEC, a joint venture between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Nederland, has produced the Boxer to meet the requirements of several militaries.