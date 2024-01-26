To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hungary builds up armoured vehicle capability

26th January 2024 - 17:15 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

The first KMW Leopard 2A7HU was delivered to Hungary late last year and is shown here on low loader with turret traversed to rear. (Photo: Hungarian MoD)

Hungary has been enhancing its armoured vehicle capability with various models from German and Turkish defence companies, including the Lynx IFV, the Leopard 2A7HU MBT and the Panther KF-51 MBT.

The Hungarian Army will continue building up its stock of armoured fighting vehicles following the first Rheinmetall Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) rolling off the production line in the country late last year.

Speaking at the Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week, General Gabor Borondi, chief of the defence staff of Hungary, outlined key aspects of the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV model for Hungary and noted that the country would with continue to receive delivery of other armoured vehicles throughout 2024.

Borondi revealed that the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV had been fitted with the Rheinmetall Lance 2.00 two-person

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

