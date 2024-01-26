Hungary builds up armoured vehicle capability

The Hungarian Army will continue building up its stock of armoured fighting vehicles following the first Rheinmetall Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) rolling off the production line in the country late last year.

Speaking at the Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week, General Gabor Borondi, chief of the defence staff of Hungary, outlined key aspects of the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV model for Hungary and noted that the country would with continue to receive delivery of other armoured vehicles throughout 2024.

Borondi revealed that the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV had been fitted with the Rheinmetall Lance 2.00 two-person