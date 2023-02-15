How the Ukraine war will reshape future land forces capabilities
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been deeply impacting land warfare planning. Lessons learned from this conflict are playing a critical role in reshaping requirements for future capabilities that tomorrow’s battlefield will need.
These lessons are pushing armies and industry toward focusing on innovative, multidomain, uncrewed, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber solutions in addition to advanced logistics capacities.
The war has also been showing how armoured platforms will continue to be critical assets. Future platforms should feature a lower signature and enhanced mobility, protection and lethality.
Speaking to Shephard, military advisors to the DSEI 2023 event pointed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
India gets ball rolling on truck-mounted howitzers
Truck-mounted 155mm howitzers are one important element of the Indian Army's goal of modernising its artillery inventory.
-
US Army to receive first AM General JLTVs in Q3 2024
An $8.66 billion follow-on contract has been awarded by the US Army for production of over 20,000 vehicles.