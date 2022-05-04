To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Strong funding tempo is essential to maintain US 'edge' over rivals, says Austin

4th May 2022 - 18:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

﻿﻿Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified on 3 May before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. (Photo: USN/Chief Petty Officer Carlos Vazquez)

Lloyd Austin testified before the US Senate on 3rd May about the FY2023 defence budget request. He stressed the need to provide the US branches with cutting-edge systems and platforms for the medium term, as well as the short-term value in aiding Ukraine.

The need for the US to maintain its 'edge' over peer and near-peer rivals was uppermost in the mind of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin when he testified on 3 May before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

In underlining the need for cutting-edge systems and platforms to maintain US dominance in the air, sea and land domains, Austin described a DoD requirement of $773 billion in FY2023.

In particular, the DoD is requesting more than $56 billion for air platforms and systems, around $40 billion for naval equipment and almost $13 billion to support and improve the US land forces.

‘This budget maintains our

