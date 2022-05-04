Strong funding tempo is essential to maintain US 'edge' over rivals, says Austin

UK pledges Brimstone missiles, Malloy drones and EW systems to Ukraine
The UK has expanded its support for Kyiv with the supply of Brimstone anti-ship missiles, Malloy heavy-lift drones and other systems.
The need for the US to maintain its 'edge' over peer and near-peer rivals was uppermost in the mind of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin when he testified on 3 May before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.
In underlining the need for cutting-edge systems and platforms to maintain US dominance in the air, sea and land domains, Austin described a DoD requirement of $773 billion in FY2023.
In particular, the DoD is requesting more than $56 billion for air platforms and systems, around $40 billion for naval equipment and almost $13 billion to support and improve the US land forces.
The announcement on 2 May that Mali’s junta will be breaking from its defence accords with France signifies a new era in the nation, probably involving closer ties to Russia.
DoD takes further steps to sustain US microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
The Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Handbook Issue 1 covers the full spectrum of radar systems and subsystems across the land, sea and air domains.
North Korea's missile and rocket programme shows absolutely no signs of tiring, as evidenced by the latest military parade before assembled dignitaries.
As the price of raw materials such as carbon composites skyrockets, this is causing Indian vendors financial difficulties.