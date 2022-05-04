Strong funding tempo is essential to maintain US 'edge' over rivals, says Austin

The need for the US to maintain its 'edge' over peer and near-peer rivals was uppermost in the mind of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin when he testified on 3 May before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

In underlining the need for cutting-edge systems and platforms to maintain US dominance in the air, sea and land domains, Austin described a DoD requirement of $773 billion in FY2023.

In particular, the DoD is requesting more than $56 billion for air platforms and systems, around $40 billion for naval equipment and almost $13 billion to support and improve the US land forces.

‘This budget maintains our