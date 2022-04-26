Studies shape European thinking on AI

In order to access more capable ground platforms, the European Defence Agency (EDA) has been seeking ways to use AI in land vehicles. To date, EDA has invested around €70 million ($76 million) in cooperative research projects in this area and €1.5 million in its own funded studies.

This includes such initiatives as the Combat Unmanned Ground Vehicle, which was completed in August 2021. This effort aimed to define and structure a generic ground-based combat robotic system, by analysing the technological requirements, legal, ethical and safety aspects as well as possible advantages and disadvantages of a combat UGV.