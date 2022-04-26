Studies shape European thinking on AI

Nexter and MOL cooperate under CaMo
MOL will assemble 382 multi-role armoured Griffons for the Belgian Army as part of the CaMo (Motorised Capability) cooperation.
In order to access more capable ground platforms, the European Defence Agency (EDA) has been seeking ways to use AI in land vehicles. To date, EDA has invested around €70 million ($76 million) in cooperative research projects in this area and €1.5 million in its own funded studies.
This includes such initiatives as the Combat Unmanned Ground Vehicle, which was completed in August 2021. This effort aimed to define and structure a generic ground-based combat robotic system, by analysing the technological requirements, legal, ethical and safety aspects as well as possible advantages and disadvantages of a combat UGV.
The Indian military is seeking to develop a broader range of unmanned ground vehicles, including one based on a main battle tank.
UK support for Ukraine has included anti-tank weapons, anti-air missiles, and a host of other equipment.
The estimated cost is $165 million and includes rockets and various rounds of non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.
Following the announcement of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, last week, Canada has provided artillery and other military materiel to the Security Forces of Ukraine.
The method of lengthening the chassis and incorporating a modular pickup truck body — as applied to the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 — can be adapted to other commonly armoured light vehicles, according to Jankel.