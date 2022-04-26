To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Studies shape European thinking on AI

26th April 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

EDA plans several to release new collaborative research projects involving AI and land platforms. (Photo: EDA)

The European Defence Agency wants to give AI a central role in future ground vehicle platforms, with several new collaborative initiatives under preparation.

In order to access more capable ground platforms, the European Defence Agency (EDA) has been seeking ways to use AI in land vehicles. To date, EDA has invested around €70 million ($76 million) in cooperative research projects in this area and €1.5 million in its own funded studies.

This includes such initiatives as the Combat Unmanned Ground Vehicle, which was completed in August 2021. This effort aimed to define and structure a generic ground-based combat robotic system, by analysing the technological requirements, legal, ethical and safety aspects as well as possible advantages and disadvantages of a combat UGV.

