Latest tranche of US military aid for Ukraine targets multiple needs

6th February 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

HIMARS ammunition continues to be transferred to Ukraine. (Photo: US DoD)

The US has earmarked more equipment worth billions for Kyiv.

Last week, the US announced two more military assistance packages for Ukraine, totalling $2.17 billion in value.

The latest tranche of aid is split across two packages, a Presidential drawdown from DoD inventories worth around $425 million and $1.75 billion in further Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) support.

The Presidential drawdown includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) ammunition, artillery rounds, heavy machine guns, and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

The drawdown also includes 250 more Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), Claymore mines, and cold weather gear.

The USAI package features two Hawk air defence firing units, anti-aircraft guns, equipment to integrate Western air defence capabilities with Ukrainian systems, C-UAS systems, radars, UAS and precision-guided rockets.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

