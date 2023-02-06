Latest tranche of US military aid for Ukraine targets multiple needs
Last week, the US announced two more military assistance packages for Ukraine, totalling $2.17 billion in value.
The latest tranche of aid is split across two packages, a Presidential drawdown from DoD inventories worth around $425 million and $1.75 billion in further Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) support.
The Presidential drawdown includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) ammunition, artillery rounds, heavy machine guns, and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.
The drawdown also includes 250 more Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), Claymore mines, and cold weather gear.
The USAI package features two Hawk air defence firing units, anti-aircraft guns, equipment to integrate Western air defence capabilities with Ukrainian systems, C-UAS systems, radars, UAS and precision-guided rockets.
More from Land Warfare
-
Sener to tackle uncrewed teaming for convoys under European project
Sener Aerospace and Defense will lead a multi-national European Defence Fund project to explore swarming and interoperability of UGVs with crewed ground and air vehicles.
-
How the US Army plans to accelerate replenishment of stockpiles
The service is betting on multi-year contracts, reducing procurement process bureaucracy and partnering with industry to speed up production.
-
Germany explores new options for future armoured vehicles
Germany has a range of requirements for additional or replacement armoured vehicles over the next decade. Shephard analyses how the German Army might use its share of the country's highly publicised €100 billion defence spending boost.
-
Argentina negotiates acquisition of 6x6 Guarani vehicles
The procurement will involve a transfer of technology, with parts of the Guarani platforms produced at Iveco’s facilities in Argentina.