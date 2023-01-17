Pentagon to focus on acquisition and development of UAV and missile capabilities
The war in Ukraine and lessons learned from this conflict have lead US defence planners to preparing ground forces for future warfare and seeking cutting-edge capacities to succeed on tomorrow’s battlefield.
The need to maintain an edge over its competitors is expected to mean additional investment in advanced information and communication systems, UAS and missiles as well as in counter-UAS (C-UAS) and missile defence solutions
In the US Army FY2023 budget, nearly $6.5 billion was allocated for the procurement of this type of capability.
In a recent webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member, Representative Adam
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Gulf task force tests AI and uncrewed vessels
USVs linked up with a destroyer and the International Maritime Security Construct in an early January exercise.
-
UK orders micro-UAS from Elbit
The Elbit Magni-X quadcopter is already in service with other armed forces.
-
Rheinmetall expands UGV range with new Mission Master CTX
Rheinmetall's new 4x4 uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) is intended for armed and unarmed missions with swappable payload modules.
-
US Army flies new Honeywell navigation solution for first time
Over 300 Eagle-M GPS/INS units with M-code have been delivered to customers by Honeywell.
-
USAF hands C-UAS solutions provider a $900m development contract
Black Sage Technologies is known for its C-UAS solutions.