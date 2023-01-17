Pentagon to focus on acquisition and development of UAV and missile capabilities

The war in Ukraine and lessons learned from this conflict have lead US defence planners to preparing ground forces for future warfare and seeking cutting-edge capacities to succeed on tomorrow’s battlefield.

The need to maintain an edge over its competitors is expected to mean additional investment in advanced information and communication systems, UAS and missiles as well as in counter-UAS (C-UAS) and missile defence solutions

In the US Army FY2023 budget, nearly $6.5 billion was allocated for the procurement of this type of capability.

In a recent webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member, Representative Adam