AM General could send further Hawkeye to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Army has been evaluating the US AM General 2-CT Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer System (MHS) for more than a year by carrying out fire missions on the front line.

The UK (L119 Light Gun) and US (M119 howitzer) have provided Ukraine with large numbers of 105mm towed howitzers and significant quantities of associated ammunition. The main drawback of these is that they take time to emplace and displace leaving them highly vulnerable to counter battery fire.

The 2-CT Hawkeye 105mm MHS uses soft recoil technology enabling the weapon to be installed in the rear flatbed of the HMMWV