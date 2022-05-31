FN Herstal introduces new pistol
FN Herstal introduced on 31 May a new 9x19mm handgun intended for both armed forces and law enforcement services. According to the company, the FN HiPer is designed to provide optimum ergonomics, comfort and easy handling, including for people with smaller hand sizes.
It combines existing technology with new patented features, with an optimised grip angle, balance and low bore axis for controllability, especially fast follow-up shots.
Using retention grooves, three interchangeable ergonomic grip covers and non-slip grip surfaces, the pistol fits the shape of the user’s hand while an optional tactical locking plate is available for easier cocking.
FN HiPer’s ambidextrous slide catch is intended to prevent accidental activation and enables the shooter to change magazines without shifting grip while staying aligned on target. The standard version also has a new trigger mechanism, which allows the user to adjust the pressure and travel.
Apart from the FN HiPer, FN Herstal has also showcased other new defence products this year. In March, the company demonstrated in Italy its deFNder family of remote weapon stations (RWSs) for countering UAVs and exhibited its Elity weapon-mounted ballistic calculator in Germany.
