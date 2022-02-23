FN Herstal showcases ballistic calculator in Germany

Tasmania benefits from A$1 billion Huntsman howitzer contract
Elphinstone is expanding to meet the demands of a A$1 billion contract with the Australian MoD to manufacture Huntsman howitzers.
Belgium-based FN Herstal will showcase its FN Elity weapon-mounted ballistic calculator at the Enforce Tac trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, on 1-2 March.
Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, FN Elity is designed to maximise first-hit probability at long range, by day and at night.
It integrates a latest-generation laser rangefinder that can measure a human-size target at distances of up to 1,750m; and the ApexO AFS ballistic solver, which provides ballistic corrections as well as wind speed and direction.
Alongside its aim-adjustment capability, this ballistic calculator also provides multiple pointing capability thanks to the integrated IR and visible laser pointers and IR illuminator. It also features environmental sensors (humidity, temperature, pressure, cant and elevation among others).
This ITAR-free technology was unveiled in 2021 and results from a collaboration between FN Herstal and the Canadian firm ApexO, which specialises in ballistic engineering and computer-oriented solutions.
The Netherlands is the NATO member state to announce a military aid package for Ukraine, to include either Accuracy International or Barrett sniper rifles, or a combination of both.
Czech infantry are equipped with a new bayonet for their CZ BREN 2 rifles.
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system.