FN Herstal demonstrates new C-UAS solutions

FN Herstal announced on 29 March that its deFNder family of remote weapon stations (RWSs) was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.

The trials on 4-24 March involved the deFNder Light and the deFNder Medium.

FN Herstal developed a container-based perimeter defence solution incorporating a range of sensors and combining both soft and hard effectors. The overall system was operated by two operators protected inside the container.

The sensors enable early detection and provide operators and commanders with the localisation of the detected targets on a 2D situational awareness map, which enhances the mission-critical decision-making process and allows a quick response.

It also features a smart and scalable signal jammer that can be used as a first response against the UAV to disable the link between the aircraft and its operator before resorting to live-firing.

The deFNder Light RWS can be fitted with the FN Minimi 5.56mm, FN Minimi 7.62mm or FN MAG 7.62mm machine gun.

In the case of the deFNder Medium, it can feature the FN MAG 7.62mm, .50 calibre weapons such as the FN M2HB-QCB and FN M3R, or a 40mm Automatic Grenade Launcher with airburst capacity.

The NNTEX-C exercise was dedicated to the evaluation of efficiency, collateral damage and ergonomics of current technologies against so-called "low, slow and small" targets.