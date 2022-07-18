Farnborough 2022: Twelve customers show interest in Raytheon’s LTAMDS
Raytheon Missiles & Defense said on 18 July during the Farnborough International Airshow that around a dozen countries have expressed interest in acquiring its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).
Speaking to Shephard during the air show, Raytheon Missiles & Defense's president for land warfare and air defence, Tom Laliberty, was coy on details but said a number of potential customers had expressed interest in the LTAMDS, which is designed to replace the Patriot air defence systems radar.
The immediate market for LTAMDS is the 18 countries, including the US, that have bought the Patriot system.
Laliberty said 'around a dozen' countries had notified the US formally to request pricing, availability, and classified briefings on the system.
One of those potential customers is Poland, which has submitted a Letter of Request (LoR) to the US government, kicking off the process of procuring LTAMDS.
Laliberty said that Poland was interested in integrating LTAMDS into its air defence architecture.
In March 2018, Poland signed a $4.75 billion contract to purchase the Patriot air defence system.
The medium-range GhostEye MR 360° AESA radar in LTAMDS allows the detection and classification of a range of threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, fixed-wing aircraft and UASs.
GhostEye MR will be paired with National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence system.
LTAMDS will also form part of the Integrated Battle Command System (ICBS) to pull together US Army air defence capabilities.
Earlier this year, the US Army received its first LTAMDS and the system is undergoing tests at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Laliberty said LTAMDS offers two-and-a-half times the range of the existing Patriot radar, allowing the operator to extend an A2/AD bubble.
He described the solution as 'transformational' and said LTAMDS offered warfighters a 'great capability'.
The DoD announced on 13 July a $353 million contract for Raytheon to produce additional LTAMDS prototypes. Under this award, the company will develop and deliver prototypes based on initial feedback from the US Army.
LRIP of the system is scheduled to start in 2024.
A total of six radars will be delivered to the US Army before the end of 2022 for testing and evaluation, with Laliberty saying its initial response to the system had been positive.
