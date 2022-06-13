Eurosatory 2022: Pearson unveils VECTOR minefield breaching capability

Pearson Engineering showcased its latest mine plough development, VECTOR, on 13 June during the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris.

VECTOR can provide lightweight combat forces with the ability to move through minefields independently. The mine plough weighs 1.2-1.5t depending on its configuration, and it is optimised to be pushed by wheeled vehicles.

Pearsons recently trialled the equipment with the Spanish Army’s VCR 8x8 Dragon. The mission set included independent manoeuvre for the vehicle across the battlefield.

Moving around an area, as opposed to driving through potential mine threats, can significantly slow down ground operations.

‘We've seen in recent years that there's much more of a draw for independent manoeuvre on the battlefield,’ said Nicola Irving, head of strategic marketing and communications at Pearson Engineering.

Speaking to Shephard during Eurosatory, she added: ‘We see lightweight vehicles, where the mission requirements are to be able to move through a minefield on their own without waiting for the support of combat engineers.'

The new minefield breaching solution is equipped with two plough blades which carve a path ahead of a vehicle as it moves forward. Once the blade uncovers a mine, it is moved into spoil heaps on either side of the vehicle.

Pearsons Engineering began trialling its Treat-Sense countermine technology with the British Army at the end of 2021, but VECTOR could be installed on the country’s Boxers too.

As with other Pearson Engineering equipment, VECTOR is attached to its host vehicles by the Quick Connect integration method.

The UK company previously told Shephard that one of its strong points is that its equipment is designed to be bolted onto existing platforms, allowing it to be installed or taken off based on mission requirements.

When asked whether global market trends have shifted amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, Irving said that some programmes have accelerated and others have increased in size.

‘I don't necessarily think it's [the war] changed the requirements that we're seeing, other than, if anything, it's moved back to being a little bit more traditional,' she said.

Much attention has been fixed on AI and automation in recent years and Irving said she expects this trend to continue, but armies are also aware of an urgent need for 'low-power' equipment like counter-mine systems.

