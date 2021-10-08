Spain to take early delivery of first VCR 8x8 Dragons

The Spanish Army expects to take early delivery of the first examples of the VCR 8X8 Dragon wheeled combat vehicle. The announcement was made on 6 October during a media forum with Spanish companies at the Infantry Academy in Toledo.

LTG Fernando Garcia y Garcia de las Hijas, chief of the army’s Logistic Support Command, claimed that the Spanish consortium Tess Defence, supplier of the platform, will make the vehicles available ‘ahead of schedule’.

However, he did not disclose details on the numbers of vehicles that would be handed over, as well as the new timescale. The original schedule …