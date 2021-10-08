Spain to take early delivery of first VCR 8x8 Dragons

Nexter and STV Group sign ammunition agreement
Nexter Group and Czech manufacturer STV Group are joining efforts for the local supply and certification of 155mm shells and modular charges.
The Spanish Army expects to take early delivery of the first examples of the VCR 8X8 Dragon wheeled combat vehicle. The announcement was made on 6 October during a media forum with Spanish companies at the Infantry Academy in Toledo.
LTG Fernando Garcia y Garcia de las Hijas, chief of the army’s Logistic Support Command, claimed that the Spanish consortium Tess Defence, supplier of the platform, will make the vehicles available ‘ahead of schedule’.
However, he did not disclose details on the numbers of vehicles that would be handed over, as well as the new timescale. The original schedule …
Roke’s ZODIAC will act as the central nervous system for Land ISTAR. The award marks the start of an Alpha development phase to derisk delivery of the programme.
Introducing America’s next-generation infantry fighting vehicle, digitally designed to meet customer requirements.
Team 45⁰ North partnership aims to offer low-risk, high-quality solution. Vehicles will fulfil requirements in terms of durability, protection, payload, mobility and all-terrain capability.
The USMC has awarded an IDIQ production contract for RWS under the MADIS programme.
Penske Australia will assemble engines and transmissions and integrate them locally into complete power packs for the Hanwha’s AS21 Redback vehicles.