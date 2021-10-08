To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Spain to take early delivery of first VCR 8x8 Dragons

8th October 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Spanish MoD will procure a total of 983 VCR 8x8 Dragons. (Photo: Spanish Army)

Head of the Spanish Army’s Logistic Support Command claims that the Tess Defence consortium will make the vehicles available ahead of schedule.

The Spanish Army expects to take early delivery of the first examples of the VCR 8X8 Dragon wheeled combat vehicle. The announcement was made on 6 October during a media forum with Spanish companies at the Infantry Academy in Toledo.

LTG Fernando Garcia y Garcia de las Hijas, chief of the army’s Logistic Support Command, claimed that the Spanish consortium Tess Defence, supplier of the platform, will make the vehicles available ‘ahead of schedule’.

However, he did not disclose details on the numbers of vehicles that would be handed over, as well as the new timescale. The original schedule …

