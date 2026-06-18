Eurosatory 2026: Recovery, reconnaissance, autonomy and air defence shape land systems developments

Eurosatory 2026 highlighted several key trends shaping the future of land warfare, including increased emphasis on battlefield support vehicles, networked reconnaissance capabilities, autonomous systems and short-range air defence.

One example was the growing requirement to support increasingly heavy wheeled combat vehicles entering service across Europe.

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) and German company FFG used the exhibition to showcase the prototype Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC) Advanced Recovery Vehicle (ARV), developed to support heavy wheeled platforms such as the RCH155 artillery system.

The Piranha HMC ARV combines the GDELS 10x10 platform with an FFG recovery module previously trialled on a Boxer 8x8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), where it was developed as a direct replacement for the standard Boxer mission module.

The system is equipped with twin recovery winches and a crane with a lifting capacity of up to 32t. A hydraulically operated stabiliser blade and outriggers are deployed during lifting and recovery operations to improve stability.

GDELS also displayed its tracked HMC platform, derived from the earlier Nemesis concept, fitted with the German DND Scorpion 2 automated scatterable anti-tank mine system.

The latest version can carry up to 40 anti-tank mines and incorporates full C4ISR connectivity to support minefield planning while keeping the crew under ballistic protection.

Reconnaissance and counter-UAS capabilities were another prominent theme. Rheinmetall showcased the latest reconnaissance variant of its KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle, which has already been adopted or ordered by Hungary, Italy, Romania and Ukraine.

The vehicle integrates an intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) package alongside a counter-uncrewed aerial system capability. A retractable mast houses day and night cameras, radar and a laser rangefinder, enabling the platform to collect intelligence and distribute it across wider networks.

The KF41 shown at Eurosatory was fitted with Rheinmetall’s Lance manned turret armed with a 30mm MK30-2 Air Bursting Munition cannon, which the company said is effective against aerial targets. Additional armament includes a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a roof-mounted remote weapon station armed with a 12.7mm machine gun.

Autonomous systems also continued to gain prominence. Slovenian company PEK Autonomous Fire Systems presented its Autonomous Mortar Fighting System 81mm (AMFS-81), a robotic mortar platform designed to conduct fire-support missions with minimal human involvement.

According to the company, the electrically powered system is currently at Technology Readiness Level 5 and can operate for up to eight hours. The platform carries 48 mortar rounds in two side-mounted magazines and can operate either autonomously or with a human operator in the loop.

The company said the system could be integrated into tactical command-and-control networks, enabling multiple systems to operate together. Loading, firing and misfire handling are all automated, while onboard navigation systems, radar-assisted positioning and infrared cameras provide autonomous movement and battlefield awareness.

Countering aerial threats remained another major focus. BAE Systems Bofors confirmed that its Tridon Mk 2 short-range air-defence system has entered quantity production, with the first six systems destined for Sweden before being transferred to Ukraine following operator training.

The system combines the proven Bofors 40mm L/70 gun with the company’s programmable 3P ammunition. According to BAE Systems, the munition offers a range of up to 4.5km and can be programmed in six different operating modes before firing.

Mounted on a palletised architecture, the Tridon Mk 2 is chassis agnostic and can be integrated onto a variety of wheeled platforms. The example displayed at Eurosatory was mounted on a Scania 6x6 truck and featured a compact Safran electro-optical sensor package.

Together, the systems displayed at Eurosatory reflected the increasing complexity of modern land operations. Armies are simultaneously seeking heavier support and recovery capabilities, improved battlefield reconnaissance, autonomous fire-support systems and more effective air-defence solutions as they adapt to lessons emerging from contemporary conflicts.