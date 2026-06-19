Eurosatory 2026: Milrem expands partnerships as it outlines NATO eastern flank defence plans

Milrem Robotics plans to deliver the first batch of its first Vector large tracked uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) to launch customer UAE within the next five years, with “some countries who [already] want to buy some units”, company CEO Kuldar Vaarsi told Shephard.

Vaarsi said: “Vector is in delivery phase, so in 2029-30 we will send the first batch to UAE. It is in mobility tests and these are doing really well.”

Vaarsi was speaking at Eurosatory 2026 where the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fellow Estonian company Frankenburg Technologies, with a focus on integrating the latter’s Mark I missile onto Milrem’s UGVs.

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The Mark I is a compact precision-guided interceptor designed specifically for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) operations. The companies expect to conduct a joint system demonstration before the end of June 2027.

At the same exhibition, CNIM Systèmes Industriels, an engineering solutions company, signed an MoU with Milrem to provide uncrewed engineering reconnaissance solutions. The agreement builds on the successful delivery of multiple uncrewed systems combining the companies’ technologies to Ukraine, with an additional batch of systems planned for delivery shortly.

Under the MoU, Milrem’s Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) will become CNIM Systèmes Industriels’ preferred robotic platform whenever a UGV is required. CNIM Systèmes Industriels will also become Milrem’s preferred partner for engineering reconnaissance payloads integrated onto the THeMIS platform.

New production line opened to meet Ukraine orders

Earlier this month, Milrem and Dutch company VDL Defentec officially opened a THeMIS production line in Born, the Netherlands and handed over the first THeMIS vehicles manufactured in the Netherlands to the Dutch government for onward delivery to Ukraine.

The production line was established to support the Netherlands-funded delivery of more than 100 THeMIS UGVs to Ukraine. Deliveries are being coordinated through Milrem Robotics’ Dutch subsidiary in cooperation with VDL Defentec.

Milrem’s THeMIS being demonstrated with CNIM Systèmes Industriels capability at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

Integrations with THeMIS at the show included the TerraHawk remote weapons station by MSI, the Flexible Mission Platform (FMP) by Moog and KNDS’ modular payload module for intelligence surveillance and reconaissance, in cooperation with Thales France.

The issue of integrating a range of weapons was also highlighted by the presentation of the 8x8 Havoc large UGV which was fitted with 30×113mm cannon with proximity-fused ammunition, short-range air-defence missile options and electronic warfare systems.

As part of the show, Vaarsi spoke about the company’s solution for an interoperable uncrewed approach to the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) with an emphasis on CUAS systems, a concept similar to the broader Baltic Drone Wall. It would stretch from Finland to Poland and have additional capability.

Vaarsi said: “Robotising the eastern flank allows NATO to create a persistent defensive layer where unmanned systems make first contact, absorb losses and buy time for decision-making without immediately putting soldiers at risk.

“To make that effective at scale, robotic systems must also be able to operate as integrated forces within wider military operations [but] importantly the systems need to be mobile; static sites are easy targets.”

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