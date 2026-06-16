Eurosatory 2026: KNDS Mobility outlines Celeris progress and work with Milrem Robotics

KNDS Mobility, formerly Texelis, expects to have another two or more companies onboard within the next 12 months as partners with its Celeris mobility platform, which brings together power, control and drivetrains as a base for customised vehicles.

Division head of marketing and communications Marin Tollet told Shephard that the three companies already partnered on the Celeris had received 10 systems each as “pre-series” and he was “quite confident for another soon with several other signs of interest”.

French media had reported that the Celeris system had been provided to a Ukrainian partner company but this is not believed to be correct.

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The company is also involved with Milrem Robotics Vector large uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) with the French company’s tank electrified drivetrain (TED) expected to be integrated into Vector this year.

More details have been released on Vector UGV demonstrating changes to the platform as it goes through its development programme. In March this year it was expected to have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 17.5t but it is now expected to have a base weight of 14.5t and target GVW of 19t.

The vehicle is a further development of the Type-X UGV and is expected to be similar in dimensions but longer, at 6.5m rather than 6m, and slightly higher at 2.5m but the same width at 2.9m.

Tollet argues TED will provide substantial benefits to the platform and large tracked vehicles generally.

Milrem Robotics Vector large UGV will use KNDS Mobility’s tank electrified drivetrain. (Image: Milrem Robotics)

“TED provides instant torque and fast acceleration and is more efficient than conventional allowing for a smaller engine to power the vehicle and provide more space, meeting the ideal of SWaP [Size, Weight and Power] concepts,” Tollet said.

The company also released details on its hub drive unit (HDU) which integrates an electric motor, gearbox and braking and energy recovery system with the wheel rim providing 100kW of exportable power at each wheel.

The HDU is designed to reduce heat and acoustic signatures with only one thermal generator running at optimal speed inside the vehicle, while also providing improved acceleration and crossing capability.

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