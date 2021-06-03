To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Redback makes itself at home in Australia

3rd June 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Hanwha Defense Australia showed the AS21 Redback and K9 Huntsman at Land Forces 2021. (HDA)

Hanwha showed both the AS21 Redback IFV and K9 155mm SPH at Land Forces 2021.

The AS21 Redback is one of two contenders hoping to win the coveted title of supplier for Project Land 400 Phase 3 in Australia, and the platform has been busy sealing a slew of different cooperation agreements with Australian businesses.

Hanwha Defence Australia (HAD) described the Redback as a fifth-generation IFV that 'features the best technology from Australia and around the world designed into the vehicle from the ground up rather than added on later'.

At Land Forces 2021, the company exhibited a Redback featuring steel supplied by Bisalloy in Australia.

The A$18 billion to A$27 billion ($13 billion- ...

