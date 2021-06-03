Redback makes itself at home in Australia

The AS21 Redback is one of two contenders hoping to win the coveted title of supplier for Project Land 400 Phase 3 in Australia, and the platform has been busy sealing a slew of different cooperation agreements with Australian businesses.

Hanwha Defence Australia (HAD) described the Redback as a fifth-generation IFV that 'features the best technology from Australia and around the world designed into the vehicle from the ground up rather than added on later'.

At Land Forces 2021, the company exhibited a Redback featuring steel supplied by Bisalloy in Australia.

The A$18 billion to A$27 billion ($13 billion- ...